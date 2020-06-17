Local organization donates to Harvesters to help feed families in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Rotary Club of Topeka donated 1,200 packs of tuna to Harvesters on Tuesday.

This donation will feed about 1,000 families, but it will go fast, according to Amy Pinger, senior community engagement manager for Harvesters.

“We know that this pandemic has caused a lot of additional burden, and we have new families coming to seek resources for the very first time,” Pinger said. “So having something accessible, something delicious that we can offer to those families will really go a long way to support the community.”

Many of the usual donations Harvesters receives have fallen through due to a lack of food drives, Pinger said.

“It takes everyone to make our community healthy and it takes every little bit that we can do is making a positive impact,” Jannett Wiens, service committee chair for the Rotary Club of Topeka, said.

The Rotary Club also sponsored a blood drive earlier this year as part of its final community service events of the year.