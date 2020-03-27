Local organization hoping technology will offer answers to coronavirus pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local organization wants to help save lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Greater Topeka Partnership is collaborating with Plug and Play, a tech company based in Silicon Valley.

They’re looking for startups that may have the technology to help communities across the world during this crisis.

Katrin Bridges, a representative for GTP, said that technology has the potential to help get needed medical equipment and help speed up testing for people who can’t go to a hospital.

“There are ways and technology where you can use your cell phone and those are being developed to actually get a first screening of risk factors that you have,” Bridges said.

If you are a business, innovator, or entrepreneur who would like to contact the Greater Topeka Partnership, click here.

If you have an existing technology that is ready to scale, apply here.

