Local organization hoping technology will offer answers to coronavirus pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local organization wants to help save lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Greater Topeka Partnership is collaborating with Plug and Play, a tech company based in Silicon Valley.

They’re looking for startups that may have the technology to help communities across the world during this crisis.

Katrin Bridges, a representative for GTP, said that technology has the potential to help get needed medical equipment and help speed up testing for people who can’t go to a hospital.

“There are ways and technology where you can use your cell phone and those are being developed to actually get a first screening of risk factors that you have,” Bridges said.

