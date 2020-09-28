Local organization hoping to save Shawnee Co. child care with CARES dollars

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas announced on Monday their plan to use over $900,000 in federal CARES Act funds to keep child care businesses in Shawnee County afloat.

Child Care Aware estimates 50% of child care facilities will close due to hardships from the pandemic.

“The first few years of a child’s life really lays the foundation for their later success, so continuity of care is critically important as we think about good outcomes for kids later on in life,” said Reva Wywadis, executive director of Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas.

The organization is taking action to ensure this doesn’t happen in Shawnee County.

Their first step is to provide almost all 344 licensed child care businesses in the county with grants from the federal funds, to help them stay afloat with the difficulties the coronavirus pandemic has caused them to face.

The organization will also be providing them with virtual classes to create a long-term plan to keep their businesses thriving, as well as proper child care techniques.

Child Care Aware will also offer parents free referrals to help them find proper child care that is right for them.

Applications to apply for this program are available on the organization’s website, or by contacting Wywadis at 357-5171 or reva@east.ks.childcareaware.org.