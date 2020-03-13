Local organization offers free financial counseling amidst coronavirus economic concerns

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas non-profit wants to help local people with financial concerns connected to the coronavirus.

Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc. is a Topeka based non-profit that offers counseling to people in Kansas.

They are offering free financial counseling by phone to anyone who needs it. Counselors can help people who are impacted by taking time off work or concerned about missing pay from canceled events.

Marilyn Stanley, Executive Director of Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc. said, “HCCI has counseled Kansas residents about budgeting and debt management since 1972 and we want people to know that HCCI’s financial counseling is free and is offered by phone and video-conferencing to anyone in Kansas.”

The counselors also offer these services for financial issues not related to the coronavirus like student loans, medical debt and mortgage default.

To speak with a counselor you can call (800)383-0217 or go to www.hcci-ks.org.