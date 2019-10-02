Local organization works to fight against breast cancer with annual event

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a local organization is working to bring awareness to the Capital City with the 28th Annual Race Against Breast Cancer 5K.

Connie Wagers, Race Against Breast Cancer chair, stopped by KSNT News Wednesday morning to discuss this weekend’s event.

The race will be this Saturday at the Topeka West Campus starting at 7:00 a.m. for registration. The race starts at 9:00 a.m. All money that’s raised during the race is kept local.

Race Against Breast Cancer offers free mammograms. You can read more information about the program on its website.