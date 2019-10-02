Local organizations aim to teach students safety on International Walk to School Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some Topeka students braved the rainy weather Wednesday morning to walk to school.

Safe Kids Shawnee County partnered with Stormont Vail Health, the Kansas Department of Education, Topeka Public Schools and other community organizations for the 2019 International Walk to School Day. The intention of the day is to promote walking safely and engaging in healthy behavior on roadways.

Students and representatives from local organizations gathered before walking to Randolph Elementary School.

Cars hit more than 40 children while walking in the United States every day, according to the World Health Organization.

Students met with the representatives from each organization at Boswell Park. From there they walked along a designated route to Randolph Elementary. Local first responders and Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Tiffany Anderson greeted them in the school parking lot, and gave the children a tour of an ambulance.