Local organizations hoping to reach fundraising goals as deadlines approach

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — With the holidays quickly approaching, so are fundraising deadlines for local organizations.

When you think of the holidays in Topeka, two things probably come to mind: driving through TARC’s Winter Wonderland out at Lake Shawnee or coming across bell ringers at stores across town for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.

But, this holiday season has proved to be a challenging one for both organizations.

As of last week, the Salvation Army had only reached 24 percent of their $226,000 fundraising goal and have just two more days left to reach it.

“It’s a great way to give love forward if you can,” said volunteer bell ringer Thomas Nercer.

TARC has just over a week left to reach their 12,000 car goal. So far, they’re just over half way there. Development Director Sherry Lundry believes it’s mostly due to a shorter season and some bad weather.

“The weather was bad last weekend, so people didn’t have the opportunity to get out and do what they normally would do,” said Lundry. “So, I think it’s just a combination of fewer days, it’s six fewer days than we usually have and being so close to jumping in, and all the parties and everything that’s going on makes it a little tougher for people to prioritize and get out.”

Both organizations have tried new approaches this year to increase giving, like offering more ways to donate or throwing in extra incentives.

“Frito Lay’s been out here and handed out chips,” Lundry said. “We’ve had other organizations come out and hand out things like eat street and Bonkers.”

If TARC doesn’t reach their goal, Lundry said it won’t impact the number of people the serve, but instead, it would increase the workload for their staff, giving them less time to spend with each client.

To find out how you can donate to the Salvation Army, click HERE.

To find out how you can donate to TARC, click HERE.