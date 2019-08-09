Local organizations partner up to award $15,000 in scholarships to students

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Some Topeka organizations are giving back to students before the school year.

FHL Bank Topeka and alumni from Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity gave out $15,000 in scholarships Thursday night.

It’s part of the Hidden Figures Emerging and Young Scholars program.

Three students each received a $5,000 scholarship.

For recipient Kwanequa Jones, the money won’t just help her pay for classes. It’ll help her achieve some pretty big dreams.

“I hope to start my own nonprofit someday,” said Jones. “I want to own a building and provide services to children that age out of the foster care system, and be able to provide programs.”

The guest speaker at the banquet was Lesia Carter, who was also honored as this year’s Hidden Figure. She’s a retired social worker and has worked in the Topeka community for about 25 years.