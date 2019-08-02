Local organizations team up to get kids ready for school

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Local kids got ready for school with the help of the Salvation Army and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka Thursday.

Each year, they host a back to school fair where they offer free backpacks, hair cuts and hygiene kits to students.

Organizers saif they want kids to leave the event feeling confident and excited to get back in the classroom.

“It’s not easy growing up with not having very much, and so being able to say hey come on in, nobody is looking at you and filling out a paper, you know, it’s like come on in, let’s help you, let’s do this together,” said Salvation Army Captain Brook Lopez.

Kids were also able to get vaccinations, health screenings and other back-to-school essentials.