Local pastor organizes ‘Unity Prayer Walk’ to encourage community to unite

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Saturday morning, a group of people in Topeka had a unity prayer walk, walking from 12th and Washington to Evergy Plaza.

They prayed for the community to come together and support one another now more than ever.

“No racism, working together, under God’s will,” said one person who was there on what they hope to see in Topeka.

Pastor Gregroy Bland Jr. organized the walk and said change has been long overdue. He feels called to step up and make a difference for Topeka and communities across the world.

“It’s not about color, it’s not about what you believe in, but at the end of the day, we’re all human beings,” Bland said. “We all deserve respect, we all live in the same community, so we ought to be able to respect one another.”

People prayed and shared their feelings and thoughts about how we make change moving forward. They seemed hopeful that change they’ve been looking for will come.

Ciji Locust went to the walk and said it was just the first of many steps she hopes to see people in Topeka take toward a more inclusive place for everyone to live.

“For once, with all of the stuff that’s going on, the killings, the gun violence…for us to come together in the community for Topeka, Kansas,” Locust said. “We took a big step and it’s a step into our future so prayerfully more of it will come from what was seen today.”

Pastor Bland said he hopes Saturday’s prayer walk left a lasting message with those who went

and will be an inspiration for others in the community watching.

“Martin Luther King said that if we don’t get along as brothers, then we’ll parish as fools. So I believe that we have to be able to get along,” Bland said.

The Chief of Topeka Police was at the unity walk. Bland said he plans to sit down with city leaders like Chief Cochran to plan more public conversations like Saturday’s.