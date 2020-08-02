Local people escape from building fire in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local people were able to safely escape a building fire started on a mattress over the weekend.

The Topeka Fire Department said around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday they were called to a building at 206 SW Topeka Blvd.

Fire crews saw smoke coming from the single-story building when they got there.

Everyone inside was able to escape safely before crews got there, according to the department.

Investigators said the fire was started on a mattress near the front door. They don’t know what caused it.