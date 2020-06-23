Local photographer’s pictures from Manhattan, Junction City protests gain national, international attention

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Manhattan photographer Doug Barrett’s work has caught the attention of several national and international publications.

The pictures he’s taken at protests in Manhattan and Junction City were recently picked up by Time Magazine, Smithsonian Magazine and even BBC.

He said other publications like National Geographic have also reached out to him about his work as well.

“Being a black male, being a photographer, I understood the importance of what they were doing,” Barrett said. “People who I live right here in Manhattan with, the flint hills wanted to let their voices be heard. So, as a photographer, you know you want to capture those moments.”

Barrett said having his work recognized on a national and international scale is a huge accomplishment.