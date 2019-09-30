Local Pilates studio helps woman recovering from brain injury

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — For Mallory Mitchell, what was supposed to be a wisdom teeth removal turned into a life-altering event.

She suffered a cardiac arrest that led to a serious brain injury and has been fighting for her recovery since.

The staff at Pilates Performance and Rehab is helping her do that.

Twice a week, Mallory goes to the studio to work with her trainer Lorna Jarrett.

Together they work on regaining strength and balance.

“I take Pilates exercises and overlap them with physical therapy protocols in order to take the body from function to performance,” said Jarrett.

Mallory’s road to recovery started back in March of 2018. She had to relearn how to do almost everything.

“We leaned on each other because it was to that point where we were going to have to make a decision, where we were going send her,” said her fiance Kyle Hammer. “Then things started clicking.”

Things really started to click when she began incorporating Pilates into her recovery plan.

“The people from Pilates reached out to us and said they thought they could help us.” said Hammer. “So, we decided we were going to give it a try. It’s been really beneficial to her and her health and just her all around state of mind.”

While her physical strength may have deteriorated, her spirit and determination never did. In fact, it’s what’s helping her get her strength back.

“Once you have that, and then we couple it with what I consider superior exercise equipment and a superior way to move the body, it’s limitless,” Jarrett.

With the support from her friends and family, Mallory’s made some tremendous strides in her recovery in a shorter amount of time than expected, and for that, they consider her their miracle.

Mallory isn’t the only person Pilates Performance and Rehab has helped. They also work with other people who have neurological problems.

Clifton Lewis is one of them. He was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and said Pilates has helped him both physically and mentally.

