Local places offer free lunch to students while school is canceled

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The spread of coronavirus is causing schools across Kansas to cancel class, but some local spots are stepping up to make sure students still get fed.

Here’s a list of some of the places that are offering free lunch to students in our area:

Diner 24 – 2134 N. Kansas Ave, Topeka:

Offering free breakfast and lunch to students as long as they are able to

– 2134 N. Kansas Ave, Topeka: Offering free breakfast and lunch to students as long as they are able to Dickey’s Barbeque Pit – 609 NW US Highway 24 , Topeka:

All Topeka area kids eat free for the next 2 weeks

– 609 NW US Highway 24 , Topeka: All Topeka area kids eat free for the next 2 weeks Ladybird Diner – 721 Massachusetts St, Lawrence:

Free sack lunches for anyone impacted by coronavirus closures

– 721 Massachusetts St, Lawrence: Free sack lunches for anyone impacted by coronavirus closures The Prosperity Academy and Center – 2401 SE 11th Street, Topeka:

Free Lunch Monday – Friday, Call (785) 968-1887

– 2401 SE 11th Street, Topeka: Free Lunch Monday – Friday, Call (785) 968-1887 First United Methodist Church – 600 SW Topeka Blvd, Topeka:

Topeka North Outreach is providing grab & go lunches

– 600 SW Topeka Blvd, Topeka: Topeka North Outreach is providing grab & go lunches Lighthouse Bible Church – 4110 NW 62 nd St, Topeka

Topeka North Outreach is providing grab & go lunches

– 4110 NW 62 St, Topeka Topeka North Outreach is providing grab & go lunches Oakland United Methodist Church – 801 NE Chester Ave, Topeka:

Topeka North Outreach is providing grab & go lunches

– 801 NE Chester Ave, Topeka: Topeka North Outreach is providing grab & go lunches Topeka Church of the Brethren – 3201 NW Rochester Rd, Topeka:

Topeka North Outreach is providing grab & go lunches

Food sacks will be given away to children, elderly, and disabled who live in the North Topeka and Oakland communities. Food sacks will be given away to those who attend, on a first come, first serve basis until they are gone.

School Districts are also setting up plans to get lunch to their students. Here’s what they had to say.