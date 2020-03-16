Local places offer free lunch to students while school is canceled

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The spread of coronavirus is causing schools across Kansas to cancel class, but some local spots are stepping up to make sure students still get fed.
Here’s a list of some of the places that are offering free lunch to students in our area:
- Diner 24 – 2134 N. Kansas Ave, Topeka:
Offering free breakfast and lunch to students as long as they are able to
- Dickey’s Barbeque Pit – 609 NW US Highway 24 , Topeka:
All Topeka area kids eat free for the next 2 weeks
- Ladybird Diner – 721 Massachusetts St, Lawrence:
Free sack lunches for anyone impacted by coronavirus closures
- The Prosperity Academy and Center – 2401 SE 11th Street, Topeka:
Free Lunch Monday – Friday, Call (785) 968-1887
- First United Methodist Church – 600 SW Topeka Blvd, Topeka:
Topeka North Outreach is providing grab & go lunches
- Lighthouse Bible Church – 4110 NW 62nd St, Topeka
Topeka North Outreach is providing grab & go lunches
- Oakland United Methodist Church – 801 NE Chester Ave, Topeka:
Topeka North Outreach is providing grab & go lunches
- Topeka Church of the Brethren – 3201 NW Rochester Rd, Topeka:
Topeka North Outreach is providing grab & go lunches
Food sacks will be given away to children, elderly, and disabled who live in the North Topeka and Oakland communities. Food sacks will be given away to those who attend, on a first come, first serve basis until they are gone.
School Districts are also setting up plans to get lunch to their students. Here’s what they had to say.
- Topeka Public Schools:
“Topeka Public Schools has partnered with the local food bank supplier and area clergy to share pantry sites for groceries. On Monday, the district will be sharing details about free meal options for students, as nearly 78% of our 13,500 students rely on free or reduced lunches.”
- Manhattan-Ogden Schools:
“Beginning on Monday March 16 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 will serve hot to-go lunches with a cold breakfast for the next day at the locations listed [on Facebook] at no cost for any child ages 1-18 regardless of if they are typically free, reduced or full pay. We are planning on a curb side pickup in an effort to reduce social contact but any child wishing to receive a meal will need to be present per federal regulations.”
- Auburn-Washburn Schools:
“Our approach to “grab and go” breakfast and lunch for students will continue to develop but for Monday (3/16) and Tuesday (3/17) breakfast and lunch sacks will be available for students to pick up at Pauline Central Primary Elementary School (6625 SW Westview Road, Topeka, 66619) from 9:00-10:30 am. We will keep you updated as our “grab and go” breakfast and lunch plans continue to develop.”
- Geary County Schools:
“Thank you to the Junction City Community for assisting with providing meals for children in our community. FREE grab and go meals will be available for all children ages 1-18 beginning on Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20th, from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm. Any child is welcome to a meal regardless of full pay, reduced, or free status. [locations listed on Facebook]