Local police department engaging with community via social media

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A local police department is trying a new way to get civic engagement through social media.

The Riley County Police Department asked residents to vote on where they should post officers to catch them speeding. RCPD gave four options on Facebook and Twitter and had people vote to see who won.

Ogden was the most popular spot. RCPD caught people not following the law when officers got there.

“Specifically, the school zone in Ogden and it was between 2:30 to 4:30, so it right when school was letting out,” Hali Rowland, Riley County PIO said. “We caught some people who were trying to get past the guard in the Ogden crosswalk and so that was really good because that was one of the main complaints that we had.”

RCPD said it plans on doing more of these through social media in the future.