Local police department receives thank you letter for rescuing 2 kids from hot car

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - A local police department received a thank you letter from a woman thanking a local dispatcher and officer after she reported two children left in a hot vehicle.

The Riley County Police Department said on their Facebook page Thursday the call came in earlier this month when two children were left alone in a vehicle that was not running on a day the heat index was over 100 degrees.

A local woman, Pam, who saw the kids in the vehicle called 911.

Police said the children were a little warm but OK.

In her thank you letter Pam said “please say thank you to the dispatcher that took my call today and to the officer that arrived so quickly.”

Pam said both were calm, cool and professional and she really appreciated that.

“The dispatcher’s calm voice and the officer’s prompt arrival kept me from breaking glass and moving those kids to my car!” Pam continued in her letter. “I’m sure the outcome of that would have involved me having a personal visit to your fine facility. I don’t know their names but please thank them for me. And I hope those babies are not suffering ill effects!”

RCPD said they are happy they were able to help but it truly starts with people who say something when they see something like Pam.

“That is how tragedies are prevented and lives are saved.”