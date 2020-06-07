Local pool prepares to open under Shawnee County’s ‘Phase 3’ guidelines

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – This week the Shawnee County Board of Health allowed all pools in Topeka to officially open.

But, there are guidelines – like daily disinfection on surfaces like lounge chairs and groupings of no more than 45 people to keep swimmers safe.

“You know I do realize that it’s hot now this week it is hot and weekend is coming up and young people love to go to the swimming pool and that keeps them entertained and that’s great,” Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, the county’s Health Officer, said.

The staff at Briarwood Swim Club in South Topeka is taking some extra time before they reopen to make sure their staff and pool area meet those guidelines.

“We know everyone’s anxious to get out in the sun and get in the water, it’s like 95 degrees today. but we don’t want anybody getting sick in the process,” Melissa said.

Under the county’s guidelines, pools can only operate at 50% capacity, which means Briarwaood will only have 45 people in the pool at a time.

They’ll also have markings on the ground for social distancing at the diving board and concession stand.

One of their lifeguards, Chieko Zimmerman, says its been weird not being open yet but agrees that the safety of their customers is the most important thing.

“I took my first swim lessons, I joined my first swim team, I had my first real job,” Zimmerman said. “So it’s been a little sad, but we do really believe in serving our community, so safety is always first.”

They also say employees who are in close contact with customers like at the front desk and concession stand will wear masks and will space lounge chairs around the pool 6 feet a part.

Management says the pool will be ready to open by this Friday at the latest. For more info on that, click here.

Meanwhile, the public pools operated by Shawnee County Parks and Rec won’t open until the end of June.