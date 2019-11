HOYT, Kan. (KSNT) — One local high school principal made a big promise to the girls’ volleyball team, and now his iconic beard is gone.

Royal Valley High School Principal Joel Hesed told these Hoyt high schoolers that they may shave his beard if they won the 3A State Volleyball Championship.

These ladies brought home the win, and Hesed kept his promise.

He let them shave it all off at their pep rally on Tuesday afternoon.