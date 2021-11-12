Local radio station flips the switch on 24/7 Christmas music

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sorry Thanksgiving, Christmas season is already upon us.

Majic 107.7 FM changed their programming early Friday morning to all Christmas music all the time until Dec. 25. Workers at the station were excited to bring on the “Holly Jolly” tunes, and are hoping the music will help those who have had a tough time the past two years.

“Christmas music is just something very cheerful that we look forward to every year, and I think especially in the last couple of years the community has really looked forward to it as well,” Program Director Amber Lee said.

If you want to get in on the holiday spirit early, you can listen over the air and online.

KSNT News is a proud partner with majic 107.7 FM.