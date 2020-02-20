Local radio stations raise money for St. Jude

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two local radio stations are raising money for the St Jude Children’s Research Hospital this week. Alpha Media stations 94.5 Country and Country 106.9 are taking part in the Country Cares for St. Jude Kids radiothon on Thursday and Friday.

The two stations will be asking listeners to become a “Partner in Hope” by committing to a $20 or more a month donation. Alpha Media raised more than $80 thousand for St. Jude during this same event last year.

“It’s a special time and especially to get northeast Kansas involved in the effort,” said radio host Danielle Norwood. “We found time and time again, when you ask people to step up and help out that they do it consistently.”

The County Cares radiothon is happening Thursday and Friday from 6 am to 7 pm. Listen to 94.5 Country or Country 106.9 to take part or click here to donate.