Local rally educates community on Black Lives Matter movement

SABETHA, Kan. (KSNT) — A peaceful rally took place Thursday in one of Kansas’ smaller communities, drawing many people to come listen and learn about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Upwards of 100 people of different ages and races filled the Sabetha Library Park. They listened to speakers talk about their experience with being personally exposed to racism or stories about others being racially mistreated.

Rally organizer Norea Menold told KSNT News that with Sabetha being a predominantly white city, people sometimes forget that everyone experiences different situations and coming to listen today is one way to educate yourself.

Sabetha’s population of over 2,500 is 93.4% white, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“While we are a very friendly town, when you have a large population of a majority, you tend to forget about the other people and you tend to forget that not everybody experiences what you experience. We’re not all attuned to the same thing,” Menold said.

Although the rally was organized by three teenage members of the community, people of all ages joined, ensuring their support did not go unseen.

Suzy Hinton, a rally attendee, said that she is in full support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We’re behind the Black Lives Matter 100%, the racism needs to stop,” Hinton said.

Police were also there on scene to make sure everything went smoothly. Sabetha Chief of Police Robert Wahwasuck said that this rally was also a way for him to educate himself and his officers.

“It’s been my way to teach my officers and my people how to go about their jobs treating everybody fairly and so I’m here to listen to my some of my community members and their concerns,” Wahwasuck said.

Menold said she hopes that the community will take what they heard today and grow from it, applying it to their everyday lives.