Local realtor buys major downtown properties, hopes to improve city

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A local realtor has purchased two major properties in downtown Topeka, in hopes of making it more meaningful to the community.

After three decades of consideration, Ken Schmanke of K-1 Realty made the investment on the Townsite Plaza and Topeka Tower, his largest purchase yet.

“We think this a community asset, and we’re going to work real hard to make Topeka proud of this property again,” Schmanke said.

The plaza and tower, now called Townsite Tower, is currently receiving major renovations, including improvements to the lobby and courtyard.

Schmanke’s main concern is the current tenants, but he hopes to add office spaces, shops and restaurants, he said.

Schmanke would not share exactly how much he purchased the property for.