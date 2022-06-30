TOPEKA (KSNT) – Abby Heidari, the Director of Nutrition with the Kansas Beef Council, joined the 27 News Morning Show with an unconventional recipe for the Fourth of July.

Using a slow cooker instead of grilling could be a great way to spend more time with family and friends over the holiday weekend. It takes just a few minutes to make the sauce, and the rest of the cooking time is “hands-off”.

While a bottom-round roast is suggested for this recipe, many different roasts will work. You can find one that fits your budget and get the same flavors.

To make these shredded beef sliders, you can visit the Kansas Beef Council website for all the details.