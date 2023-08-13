TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local religious organization is capitalizing on all of the nature Kansas has to offer while helping people find spirituality.

Bethany House and Garden focuses on providing a grounding experience in nature. The group held its third meeting Sunday afternoon at Ted Ensley Gardens.

Bethany House and Garden hold services twice a month on Sundays. Sessions start with a brief meeting, then the group split up to find spots to meditate before regrouping at the end. This event welcomes people of all denominations and backgrounds to find spirituality.

“When we talk about spirituality, people automatically think religion and church,” Diocesan Missioner Jennifer Allen said. “All of us have a spiritual nature, and it’s good for us to be spiritually healthy. One way to do that is to go out into nature and reconnect with what we came from, which is the Earth.”

Bethany House and Garden works to find a different outdoor location each time as it gives them a chance to reach more people while taking in all of the beauty Kansas has to offer.

Allen tells 27 News they plan to hold more events regularly throughout the year. For information on the spiritual walks click here, or reach out to jallen@bethanyhouseandgarden.com.