Local restaurant adjusting to curbside pick up

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Restaurants across Kansas are adjusting to the way they do business. Abigail’s Grill and Bar in south Topeka went from rarely doing takeout orders, to relying on them.

Frankie Saiya, owner of the restaurant, said the transition was hard. In addition to figuring out curbside pick up, they added new steps to keep the food safe. All employees wear gloves, but Abigail’s is going above and beyond the state regulations.

“We shut our kitchen down from 2 to 4 everyday, so we can reset the kitchen,” Saiya said.

Anthony Dawson is a regular customer, and said he appreciates the convenience of curbside pick up.

“You pull up here in the parking spot. They see your car, they run it out to you. It’s real simple, real quick,” Dawson said.

When you place your order online, you tell them the type of car you drive. Once you pull up, they bring the food right to your window.

“Most payments are done online so we don’t have to worry about handling credit cards back and forth,” Saiya said.

Even with the online orders, overall sales are 20 percent of what they should be. ​

