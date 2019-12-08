Local restaurants bring the flavor at 5th annual Wing Fling

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Wing enthusiasts flocked to the Stormont Vail Events Center for the 5th annual Wing Fling Saturday afternoon.

Local restaurants got a chance to show off their best wings for guests to sample.

So, what goes into making a good wing? Owner of Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant Tim Swietek said it’s all about the process.

“We smoke our wings, which I think is primary to our wing and then we deep fry them, nice and crispy,” said Swietek. “We’ve got some really good sauces and that’s essential. That crispiness, that smokiness and then you add the sauce to that and you just have a really good wing.”

But, it wasn’t just the guests they were trying to win over. The Restaurants competed for five titles. The categories included including Hot Wing King, BBQ Wing King, Twisted Wing King, Judge’s Best Overall and Wing Fling King.