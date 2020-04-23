Local retirement community gives back to not only its residents, but staff as well

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Times have been tough for many people during the coronavirus pandemic, but there has also been lots of positivity through it all. And that’s exactly what one retirement center is trying to be.

Brewster Place is a retirement community that’s not only making sure its residents have food, but also its staff.

The center has been working with Sysco Kansas City to provide groceries to its staff members during the pandemic at wholesale costs. The goal of offering the drive-up service is to reduce the exposure of staff members in grocery stores as much as possible.

CEO Joe Ewert says that he’s seen tremendous feedback for everything they’re doing to keep their residents and staff safe during this time.

“They talk to me just about every day. I have a stack of cards on my desk from staff and residents about the different things we’re doing here. So I think it means a lot right now,” Ewert said.

Brewster is offering up to $10 worth of food for each staff member.