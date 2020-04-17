Local salon making at-home beauty routines easy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local salon is making it easy to stay on top of your beauty routine during quarantine.

Onyx Salon and Wellness Spa in the NOTO Arts District is offering curbside pickup and delivery for all of their products.

They’re even selling at home hair color kits for existing clients and facial kits with everything you need to pamper yourself at home.

All you have to do is send them a message here, or by calling 760-608-0053, with what you want.

Owner, Heather Graves, said she’ll setup a time for you to pick up your order, or have it delivered.

Graves said the kits are perfect for those who still want to look presentable while spending a lot of time at home.

“We still want to look good, we still want to feel good. We want to take care of ourselves,” Graves said. “I mean it’s a hard time right now, you know, and I think still being able to feel good about yourself is super important.”

The salon also has free video tutorials for how to use the at-home kits and even one for cutting men’s hair.

You can check those out here.