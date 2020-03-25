Local salon prepares to close during Shawnee County “stay-at-home” order

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new “stay-at-home” order will go in to effect early Thursday morning in Shawnee County. The order, which was announced Tuesday, closes all non-essential businesses like hair salons.

Heather Graves opened Onyx Salon and Wellness Spa at 920 North Kansas Avenue in Topeka in 2018. She said she agrees with the order to close, but doesn’t understand why it didn’t happen sooner based on how close they get to their clients.

“You know a bang trim is in someone’s face,” Graves said. “A facial, a eyebrow waxing, we’re in close proximity during all these services and it’s a high sneezing, coughing season.”

Over the past week, Graves has cut back on her appointments due to the Coronavirus. She stopped seeing new clients and only would see current clients that passed certain health and travel criteria. Graves said this affected the business she would see daily.

“Financially it’s a hardship for everybody,” Graves said. “If I can only do two men’s haircuts in a day when I would normally have 16 different clients, full highlights, haircuts, that’s a lot of income versus almost nothing.”

Graves said she hasn’t been charging her stylists rent, because many didn’t feel safe to work. That’s been difficult, she said, since that rent pays her business loans and the mortgage on her building.

She suggests supporting your favorite local businesses by buying online gift cards. The money can help businesses survive and you can trade them in once the crisis is over.

The Shawnee County “Stay-At-Home” Order goes in to effect at 12:01 am on Thursday. It is expected to stay in effect through April 26.