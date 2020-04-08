Local salons share at-home dos and don’ts to avoid beauty horror stories

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With dozens of businesses closed, people are having to get creative with how they get some things done and a big one is our beauty rituals.

They can turn into horror stories pretty quickly while the salons are closed.

“My boyfriend…my husband…nobody’s ever seen me with grey or what I call sparkle roots,” said Stephanie Eutsler, owner of All About U Salon and Spa in Topeka.

But don’t fret. There are things you can do without ruining your salon color you’ve worked so hard to achieve.

Since you can’t hit the beauty supply store, look through your make up bag to find a matte eyeshadow to cover those roots up. You can also buy sprays that cover up grown out roots.

Emily Mills from Essentia Salon and Spa said avoiding any type of chemical service at home is ideal.

“You can risk reactions, allergic reactions, burns, we have had a lot of education in this so doing anything at home is risky,” Mills said.

If you think trying box color just that one time will help you right now, Mills said it may just end up costing you more in the long run when your stylist has to fix it. Maybe try letting that natural color glow for now.

“I’m a hairstylist. I love color but this is a really great opportunity to take a step back from everything and refresh and get a clean slate,” said Mills.

Eutsler agrees. Both Mills and Eutsler said it’s a good time to deep condition, whether with professional products or household products in your fridge or pantry. Try using olive oil, honey, coconut oil or even mayo ask a mask.

“We’re staying focused on staying healthy at home so this is a good opportunity to get your hair healthy,” Eutsler said.

Another thing that stylists are begging you not to do: the quarantine bangs.

Eutsler urges you not to use craft or kitchen scissors, as these are not sharp enough to cut your hair.

If you have acrylic nails on, just file those digits down. It’s easy to burn yourself attempting to remove gel or dip manicures by soaking your fingers in pure acetone without professional help. By filing them down, you’ll also help keep your hands clean.

If you’ve been waxing, do not reach for the razor. Just try at home wax strips in a pinch.

If you’d like to support your local salons while you give your hair a rest, click here to buy one from Essentia. If you’d like to purchase one from All About U just shoot them a message here on their Facebook page. You can also get more DIY and at-home beauty tips there too.

The professional scissors will be waiting for you on the other side.

“We need you just as much as you need us. Hang tight for us. We’ll be back,” said Mills.