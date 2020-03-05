Local sand and gravel facility will continue business

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A sand and gravel facility will be allowed to continue their business in Topeka after concern of potential road damage.

At Thursday’s meeting, Shawnee County Commissioners acknowledged that Kansas Sand and Concrete was meeting their permit requirements.

Some neighbors were concerned the company’s work trucks were causing extreme road damage, specifically on northwest Valencia Rd and 17th street.

According to a bi-annual report by the facility’s operator, the sand and gravel facility is not to blame.

“The only damage he’s seen on the road is normal wear and tear, so there wouldn’t be anything for the operator to reimburse for at this time,” said Jim Crowl, the county’s counselor.

While the report says the facility is not to blame for problems on Valencia Rd and 17th street, it does say they will continue to keep a close eye on that stretch in the future.