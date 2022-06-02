BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is a scam.” That is the warning from Brown County Sheriff John Merchant after several county residents received an offer for a “free trial” of a new vehicle.

Merchant is warning residents to be cautious after some people said they received calls that they have been chosen to participate in a free trial of a new vehicle. The 30-day trial comes with a destination fee that must be paid before a vehicle can be delivered.

Scammers are requesting that residents provide bank info over the phone or the internet.

“I am advising anyone who receives such a scam to hang up immediately and do not give out any personal or financial information over the phone or internet.” Brown County Sheriff John Merchant

The sheriff’s office encourages any residents who have been a victim of scams to notify law enforcement.