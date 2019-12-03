Local school board creates zero tolerance policy to combat fights

TECUMSEH, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee Heights High School has seen 18 fights since the start of the semester. Now the school board is deciding what rules it will use to stop fights.

The zero-tolerance policy was approved seven to zero. That means any student who starts a fight can be expelled. In other words, the high school principal now has the power to recommend suspension or expulsion as a punishment for starting a fight to the disciplinary committee.

This policy does not eliminate a student’s right to due process.

School board member Lauren Tice Miller was not enthusiastic about the idea, one of the reasons being that she felt parents were concerned about a larger issue.

“It was about bullying and kind of the general culture in some areas, so I think that’s why it’s important that we look at all of the policies and how they work with each other. That’s why I was a little hesitant,” Tice Miller said.

The school board also accomplished the development of a task force at Monday night’s meeting. The task force will be made up of parents from each elementary school, middle school, high school and someone from outside the district, along with board members.

The final protocol has not been released to students and parents as of Monday night. It is being adjusted to reflect the discussion had at the meeting.

School leaders told the board that there haven’t been any fights since an emergency meeting was held on November 20.