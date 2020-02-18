Local school bus company experiencing staff shortage due to flu

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Central School Bus said it’s experiencing a staffing shortage due to the flu.

The bus company said on Facebook that approximately 1/3 of its drivers and support staff are affected by the flu. This means staff is having to combine routes in order to get everyone covered, causing some delays.

The company recommends you have your student(s) ready early and start watching for buses. If they’ve waited 20 minutes past their stop time, call (785) 233-2009.

KCBS said staff will pick up all students that need a ride.

You can also sign up for notifications HERE.