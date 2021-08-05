Local school district bilked out of more than 100,000 dollars

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – An employee of USD 378 Riley County was the victim of a scam involving an insurance company Wednesday.

According to Riley County Police, a report was filed for fraud. Officers listed USD 378 as the victim when it was reported that an unknown suspect pretending to be an insurance company scammed an employee into sending them money.

The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $115,388. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.