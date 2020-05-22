Local school district distributes free produce to the community

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Auburn Washburn School District gave out nearly 900 cases of fresh produce Thursday morning.

Hundreds of cars lined up to get the fresh food, causing a backup leading all the way to the street. The boxes were made available to anyone free of charge, thanks to a partnership with the U.S Department of Agriculture.

Staff at the school knows that these events will not only help the kids, but also their families who are struggling during this time.

“I think right now is a time where we all need to come together and help each other out. There’s a lot of people right now that are out of jobs, that are unsure about the future,” Brian White, Executive Director of Operations, said. “And I think providing them with some basic things that can help them out I think is really something truly critical that we can do and also something that feels good.”

The food provided sold out in nearly an hour. The school district plans to hold more food distributions in the future, should there be a need.