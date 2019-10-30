Local school district inclement weather policies

With the first round of winter weather, comes the possibility of school closings and delays.

Local school districts have protocols in place in case of inclement weather.

USD 475 (Geary County Schools) was in a 2-hour delay Wednesday morning. The Superintendent of Schools makes the decision of whether to cancel or delay school.

All schools in the district are notified. You can find the weather guidelines for USD 475 here.

Topeka Public Schools didn’t have any delays or closings Wednesday. If the district were to have a delay or closing, the superintendent will notify KSNT News as soon as possible so we can let you know.

According to USD 501’s policy, if necessary, all days on which schools are closed due to weather conditions and emergencies will be made up to meet the school year and hours requirement.

Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 has a notification system set in place for you to sign up and receive alerts straight to your phone.

Holton Public Schools will notify you through KSNT News, as well as by a phone call from Holton’s School Messenger. The district’s website and Facebook page will also have closing information.

You can find a list of closings and delays on inclement weather days by going to the Weather tab on our website, then click “Closings and Delays.”