Local school districts policies vary for serving students lunch with overdue balances

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – School lunches are an important part of a student’s day, but parents can’t always afford it.

A student in Ohio recently had his food taken away and got a different meal for having an outstanding balance.

The boy’s grandmother said the school told her she owed nine dollars on the student’s lunch account.

After this incident, we wanted to know what the rules are in Northeast Kansas.

The Seaman School District has a policy that regardless if a student has an outstanding balance, they will not be denied a meal.

They said they never want students to be humiliated.

Almost 30 million meals ate served to students around the country each day, but it can be costly for both parents and the school.

According to a 2018 report from the School Nutrition Association, 75% of districts have unpaid meal debt.

“There’s several things to consider when it comes to why students are able to afford school lunch or their families,” Joey Hentzler, Campaign Director of Kansas Appleseed said. “Particularly one of the things out of many families control are definitions of need.”

Districts across the country have been trying to figure out the best way to handle it.

Some alternative meals to students with negative accounts, while some deny students any food until the debt is paid.

Kaye Kabus, the Director of Child Nutrition at the Seaman School District said the district doesn’t do either of those. Instead, they feed students regardless and work with parents to get the amount paid.

“We try to inform as much as possible,” Kabus said. “We tell them the cost of the meal and then we email almost daily, almost every school day to parents or guardians when an account is negative.”

They try to make sure students never feel the effects of it.

“Today, I mailed out letters to accounts that were over 25,” Kabus said. “Most of the time, that’s just oh, I forgot. So that’s why we never want to pull a tray from a kid because it’s usually never a kids fault.”

Hentzler said it is crucial for districts to come up with solutions that will be productive for them and their students.

“As school districts, as community members, are we going to make sure to come together and provide nutrition for all students regardless of their parent’s ability to pay because nutrition is so foundational,” Hentzler said.

Kabus said they even have an option for parents to pay off what they owe through an app on their phone.

Other districts in the area are understanding when it comes to overdue payments as well.

Below is a statement from Nicole Jahnke, General Director of Child Nutrition Services at Topeka Public Schools:

“Topeka Publics Schools’ policy is to send letters home to parents once a week when a student enters a negative lunch balance. We offer several resources for parents who may need help paying their student’s lunch debt. The district offers a payment plan as well as covering some costs by private donations when parents are unable to pay.”

Auburn-Washburn’s policy is as follows:

“Once a student’s balance reaches the negative $25.00 amount, daily notification will be made to the student’s parent or guardian. The district will continue to provide meals to the student until the negative amount reaches $50.00. When the “Delinquent Debt” reaches an amount at or above the negative $50.00, district administration will be authorized to use additional resources to make contact with the parent or guardian to encourage them to provide for their student’s meal needs.”

Emporia Public Schools don’t make students go without lunch either, as their policy states that students will continue to eat the same lunch as all others.