Local school districts tackle rising costs as they make plans to reopen safely

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Local school districts are working on reopening plans and one of their major challenges is finances. As districts work to implement new safety measures, the costs are piling up.

Local mom Brandy Nelson has got her hands full with two kids, one who’s going into first grade.

“I want to send him to school,” Nelson said. “I tried homeschooling for a couple of months when the whole thing started and I can not do homeschooling.”

Schools want students back too, but they’re trying to figure out how to do it safely.

Lew Faust is the Director of Business Services for the Manhattan-Ogden School District. He said there’s a whole list of safety supplies they’re stocking up on.

“Hand sanitizers and bottles for buses to have hand sanitizer on every bus, classrooms cleaning supplies, all the various things that are a part of it, masks for students and staff,” Faust listed.

They also are buying equipment to do daily temperature checks and spending money on technology to make online learning possible. That all means extra costs.

“If this continues through the whole year, it’s probably hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Faust said.

For schools, the number of enrolled students they have is what drives their funding. This year there are concerns with that.

“There are some things within the finance formula and the finance law that could result in you not being able to count remote students as full time students, if they don’t log the full amount of time equivalent to a school day,” Faust said.

It’s a challenge the Manhattan-Ogden district is ready to take on.

“We’ll do what we need to do to try and provide the best environment for students and staff,” Faust said.

For now he says emergency funding from Congress and their reserve funds are helping them stay on top of their finances. But long-term, it’s anyone’s guess how the district will be impacted.

“The uncertainty is the unnerving thing because you make plans, you lay out plans and then they change,” Faust said.

All they can do is take it one day at a time.

“It’s a challenge. It’s a big challenge, but we’re doing everything we can to try and provide the best learning environment and the best learning opportunity we can both on-site and remote,” Faust said.

He said right now, pay cuts are not being considered in the Manhattan-Ogden district. If and when they do have to make tough budget decisions, he said their goal is to stay away from people and programs.