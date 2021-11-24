Kansas school’s art will be featured at the nation’s capital

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local school has been working for months on a project that will be displayed in our nation’s capital.

Most Pure Heart of Mary in Topeka was selected as one of the schools that would create Christmas ornaments for Presidents Park. The national park holds ornaments from all over the nation. Along with an Overland Park School, Most Pure Heart will contribute to the Kansas Christmas tree.

Fourth graders have been working on the project since September, creating art that shows off the beauty of Kansas.

“It’s been great collaborating with everybody, it’s been a really good opportunity to show off the enthusiasm our students have for art and the state,” Most Pure Heart Art Teacher Carrie Gross said.

The tree lighting ceremony will be held on Dec. 5th.