Local schools in need of substitute teachers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Schools in Kansas are facing a need for substitute teachers, another worry added to the list for local schools.

Despite the low unemployment rate the state is seeing, substitute teachers are not wanting to take the risk of returning to the classroom, according to local education leaders.

Many school substitutes are retired, putting them in the high-risk age group for coronavirus.

Silver Lake Schools Superintendent Tim Hallacy said with many schools unsure of how they will reopen, it’s keeping some away.

“We work to make sure that they’re comfortable coming in and working with our kids, and we’re grateful to those who come in and help us out,” Hallacy said.

Kansas Association of School Boards’ Associate Executive Director Mark Tallman said substitutes who have concerns about returning to the classroom should speak with their school board.

“The thing that will be important is for potential substitutes to be communicating to their district, what are your concerns, and finding out how the district is trying to respond,” Tallman said.

Silver Lake Schools is currently on the search for substitutes, and will be working with unemployed recent college graduates to find more.