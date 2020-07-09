Local sheriff euthanizes K9 after multiple attacks

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Department has euthanized a K9 after it attacked multiple handlers, according to the sheriff.

The dog, named Krew, attacked his handler Tuesday when the deputy opened the rear door of the patrol car, the sheriff said. The deputy had multiple injuries, including a torn bicep and multiple puncture wounds, requiring 17 stitches, the sheriff said.

“This was not a case of an over stimulated dog during training taking a light nip at his handler. That happens and anyone who has been a K9 officer knows that to be true. This was a unprovoked vicious attack,” Sheriff Dan Jackson said in a news release.

Krew has attacked two other K9 officers since 2018, and has caused three separate injuries requiring a total of 54 stitches and the reattachment of a toe. The Sheriff said Krew is now growling at anyone who comes close to his kennel, including his family of more than two years.

“After considering all of the options I came to the painful conclusion that Krew would need to be euthanized. This was not an easy decision but I could not … allow Krew to be given to another agency for an attempt at retraining. If he attacked another trainer and severely injured that trainer or a member of the public that responsibility would be mine,” Jackson said. “That is a risk I am not willing to take.”