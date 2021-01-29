Local sheriff looking for who left starved dog dead in footlocker

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Deputies are looking Friday for who left a dog emaciated and dead in a footlocker on the side of the road, according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said its deputies found the footlocker Jan. 11 in South Outlet Park near Milford Lake. They found a black, female Pitbull mix between one and five years old inside. The dog died from a combination of whip worms, severe dehydration, pneumonia and severe malnourishment, according to Kansas State University’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

The sheriff’s office is looking for the owner of the dog, and asks anyone with information to call Lt. Detective John Lytle at 785-210-3639, or leave a tip with the Junction City Animal Shelter or Crime Stoppers.