Local sheriff’s K9 finds meth in couple’s U-Haul

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A deputy arrested a Kansas City couple for meth possession Wednesday after they said their K9 found meth in a moving truck.

Steven Patrick Hernandez , 41, and Mary Ann Hernandez, 46, were stopped for a traffic infraction near 134th Street and U.S. Hwy 75 just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Following the stop, a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy said their K9 detected the odor of narcotics.

Steven Hernandez was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked license. His passenger Mary Ann Hernandez was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug and drug paraphernalia.