WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNT) – Some of our local sheriffs are in Washington D.C. this week to talk about border security and other hot topics.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse and Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill are two of the sheriffs in the nation’s capital.

Sheriff Morse said they’re talking with lawmakers about issues such as drugs, gangs and other criminal activity linked to border security.

Morse and Hill joined more than 200 other sheriffs from around the country in D.C.