TOPEKA (KSNT)- Karen Taylor, owner of Yak ‘n Yarn in Fairlawn Plaza, joined the Fox 43 AM Live team to speak about an upcoming raffle and silent auction.

The event is coming up soon on Thursday, May 25 from 3-6 p.m. inside the Fairlawn Plaza Mall. All proceeds support the four grant winners from “The Women’s Fund”; Project 2 Restore, Topeka Housing Authority, Topeka Rescue Mission and Valero Behavioral Health.

Organizers have compiled more than 20 purses for auction for people to bid on. There will also be a raffle for a 7-day stay at a condominium on the Gulf Coast. The event is free for anyone, however, raffle tickets cost $25.

To purchase raffle tickets for the event, click here. For more details, you can watch the full interview above!