Local Special Olympics athlete wins medal at world games

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Manhattan native Mallory Morris is now a Special Olympics medalist.

She went to the Special Olympics Summer World Games for the first time last week. Morris came home with a bronze medal in the one-hundred-meter race. But that wasn't all.

"I got this one in the 100 meter, then I got this one in the 400 meter, and this one I got in the relay," said Morris, as she showed KSNT News her awards.

She competed in the relay with three male runners from around the United States.

The games were held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Morris said she made a lot of friends from around the world.

Mallory starts spring track practice on Monday.