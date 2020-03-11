Local St. Patrick’s Day celebrations still on despite coronavirus fears

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local St. Patrick’s Day events are still happening this weekend in Topeka despite fears over the coronavirus.

Saturday, March 14 will be the 41st year for the St. Patrick’s Day parade downtown.

The Capper Foundation will also have its annual Blarney Breakfast that day.

Both events are still on as scheduled, despite a number of events throughout the country being canceled due to the coronavirus.

Tom Kilmartin, this year’s parade master, says the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has given the parade’s committee no reason to think they should cancel and expect the same turnout they get every year.

“It’s been great. The community’s been great. They support us all the time,” Kilmartin said. “People come out no matter what kind of weather it is. Somewhere between 30 and 35,000 people, we expect on Saturday.”

The parade will start at noon this Saturday at 4th and Kansas in downtown Topeka.

The Blarney Breakfast will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. that morning at The Blind Tiger.