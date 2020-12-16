Local student chefs learn culinary arts through in-person, virtual classes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Everything in 2020 has been different, including the way many students are learning.

Future chefs in Topeka’s school district taking Chef Gary Livingston’s Culinary Arts class are no exception.

Livingston said they had been cooking things up in small groups, and in person and over zoom this year. Students have been making food from scratch like pizza and ratatouille.

And, even a special bread recipe just in time for the holidays.

“And then on the tenth day, they can actually take half the batter and actually give it to a friend, which is why it’s called friendship bread and they can use that dough as a starter for their own bread,” Livingston said.

He also gives the students “take-home cooking kits” every week so they can try new recipes on their own at home.