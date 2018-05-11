Local student helping to make Topeka more beautiful

A local student is helping to make the Topeka community more beautiful and Friday she was recognized for her hard work.

Alessandra Chavez, a senior at Topeka High School, painted four murals, each themed around the high school.

The murals were made possible by donations from the Barrett family.

The family’s nine siblings are Topeka High graduates and wanted to give back to their old school.

Chavez said it took her six months to paint the murals and she came up with the ideas from scratch.

“I also wanted to include key elements that the school has like the tower and the architecture and all that kind of stuff. It was really fun doing it and it felt like I’m leaving a part of me behind.”